Muted X-mass celebration in Bhubaneswar  

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the Christmas celebration in the city was smooth  and no violation of Covid-19 guidelines was detected.

Published: 26th December 2020 10:04 AM

People attend Christmas prayers in Catholic Church in Bhubaneswar on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid Covid-19 restrictions, the Christmas celebrations in the Capital city remained a low-key affair this year.While some churches celebrated in a virtual mode by arranging mass online, a few others cancelled the midnight mass or allowed worshippers to offer prayers in adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.Churches at Satyanagar and Budhanagar allowed only a limited number of people to offer prayers. 

At Vincent’s Catholic Church, Satyanagar, 560 people were allowed to attend prayers in four slots, 140 worshippers in each slot. Similarly, the Emmanuel AG Worship Centre at Budhanagar allowed people only in two slots, 20 people in each slot. 

The Union Church on Lokseva Marg, however, remained closed on the day and the Christmas prayers were streamed online on YouTube. The midnight mass was also organised by the Church online at 11 pm on December 24 on Zoom application. 

