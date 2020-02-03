Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Parking restrictions on service roads from Kalpana Square to Rajmahal Square in Bhubaneswar

In order to avoid traffic congestion, the Commissionerate Police has issued a public notice prohibiting parking on road  from Kalpana Square to Rajmahal Square here.

By Express News Service

This apart, the police also imposed restrictions on movement of traffic and parking of vehicles in Bapuji Nagar market and from Rajmahal to AG Square for convenience of pedestrians.

The entry of vehicles into Bapuji Nagar market will be allowed through sub-main road 1 from Rajmahal-Sishu Bhawan road, while no vehicle will be allowed to exit from this route. Vehicles will be allowed to exit from Bapuji Nagar market on sub-main road 2 onto Rajmahal-Sishu Bhawan road. No vehicle will be allowed to enter the market from this road. Similarly, entry of vehicles will be allowed into lane number 12 from sub-main road 1 and exit will be allowed into lane 11 from sub-main road 2.

“The sub-main roads 1 and 2, and lane 11 and 12 have been declared as one way. Movement of vehicles from both sides has been restricted in these stretches,” said Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath.Awareness on the restrictions will be created among the people for about 15 days and later action will be initiated against the violators, she added. The restrictions will remain in force everyday between 8 am and 10 pm.
Police also imposed parking restriction on sub-main roads 1 and 2 so that shopkeepers do not complain that the vehicles are always being parked in front of their establishments.

On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, vehicle parking will be allowed on left side of sub-main road 1 and 2, while parking will be allowed on right side of both the roads on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
The alternative side parking system has also been implemented on the arterial road inside Bapuji Nagar main market. Police have identified three designated parking places - in front of Jagannath Seva Sadan, Rabindra medicine store and Bank of Baroda - in Bapuji Nagar main market.Earlier, shopkeepers of Bapuji Nagar market had held a discussion with Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi and Traffic DCP over the issue.

Congestion-free plan at Unit-1 market
In another notice, the Commissionerate Police said there would be no two-wheeler parking on both sides of Rajmahal-AG Square road to make Unit-1 market stretch congestion-free. Two-wheelers can be parked at old cycle stand near Capital police station, while single-lane car parking would be allowed on the left side of the road close to the footpath at 45 degree angle. No vehicle or vendor will be allowed to encroach the footpath along the road. Similarly, no vendor with or without pushcart will be allowed to sell their produce on the road, said a senior police officer.

