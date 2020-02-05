OUAT poultry farm sealed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Tuesday sealed the poultry breeding and research farm at the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry in Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) here where around 1,000 poultry birds were culled recently after bird flu outbreak was confirmed. The farm has been sealed for a period of 90 days as per the SOP of the Centre. The university has also been asked not to rear any poultry bird in the farm for one year.

The Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (FARD) department said that after completion of culling and disinfection process within the infected zone, the poultry farm has been sealed for controlling the spread of avian influenza. As per norms, no stocking of poultry birds or eggs will be allowed in the infected zone, the areas within 1 km radius of the farm, for three months. ARD Director Ratnakar Rout said the FARD department will send a team to the farm every 15 days to review the situation.