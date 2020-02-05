SCB doctors perform first-ever cadaveric kidney transplant

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: For the first time, a team of doctors of SCB Medical College and Hospital here conducted a cadaveric kidney transplant on Tuesday. According to reports, Priyanka Patra of Digapahandi in Ganjam district, who was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Bhubaneswar after sustaining critical injuries in an accident, was declared dead on Monday night by the doctors of private hospital. Family members of 22-year-old Priyanka, though were shattered on hearing the news of her death, gave their consent for organ donation to save another life.

By 11 pm all arrangements were made by Apollo Hospitals. A team of doctors from SCBMCH reached the private hospital, removed both the kidneys and transported those from Capital to SCBMCH in a special ambulance.The decision came as a boon for Khirod Sahoo, a 31-year-old male patient of Bargarh who was undergoing treatment at SCBMCH for the last eight months. A team of five doctors led by Professor of Urology department Dr Datteswar Hota performed the operation successfully from 5.30 am to 7.30 am.

“We were unable to find a donor for Khirod in all these months. We thank Priyanka’s family for allowing kidney donation which has saved my son’s life,” said Khirod’s mother Mithila. The condition of Khirod is stated to be stable and he is under observation.

The State Government had recently given its nod for cadaveric transplantation in the State and SCB Hospital was announced the nodal centre for the procedure. With cadaveric transplantation, organs like kidney, liver, pancreas, lungs and cornea from brain-dead patients can be harvested on patients requiring it.