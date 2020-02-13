Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha beats national average in rural employment

Around 91 per cent of the projects sanctioned up to FY 2018-19 have been completed against the national average of 89.5 per cent.

Published: 13th February 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

MGNREGS workers engaged in the construction of a farm pond at Koppam grama panchayat in Palakkad. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A lead performer in many developmental interventions, the State is now ahead of national average in several indicators of MGNREGS.

“Odisha is ahead of national average in indicators like project completion, geo-tagging, timely payment of wages, individual beneficiary based projects, e-payment and employment generation,” said Director, Special Projects, Rajesh Prabhakar Patil.

Progress of MGNRGES projects in the State was reviewed at a governing body meeting of MGNREGS Society under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here on Wednesday.

Around 91 per cent of the projects sanctioned up to FY 2018-19 have been completed against the national average of 89.5 per cent. Similarly, 95 pc of the assets created under MGNREGS during Phase-I and 84 pc under Phase-II have been geo-tagged against the national average of 91 pc and 79 pc respectively, Patil said.

On timely payment of wages, the State’s achievement was 99.4 pc against the national average of 96.5 pc. Completion of individual beneficiary based projects also has gone up to 86 pc against national average of 68 pc. While 89 pc of the active job seekers are covered under Aadhaar framework with wage payment in digital platform, the national average is 74 pc

.Patil said the percentage of mandays created in the State is 85 pc of the approved labour budget against the national average of 79.6 pc. In the current fiscal, 844.92 lakh mandays have been generated by January 20 which is 14.67 lakh more than the person days created during 2018-19.

The Chief Secretary directed the departments to take up more need-based projects in convergence with MGNREGS.It was decided to take up more projects in sectors like agriculture, horticulture, rural housing, land development, rural sanitation, plantation, seedling raising, rural parks, livelihood enhancement, water harvesting, pond development.

Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj department, DK Singh said Odisha is a leading State when it comes to convergence with other projects. Effective convergence has been made in the projects like green fencing, nutri-garden and plantation in anganwadi centres, establishment of panchayat library, building of GP building, beautification of multi-utility tanks, intercropping, fodder cultivation, construction of cattle shed and land development.

State’s achievement
91 pc MGNREGS projects completed 
95 pc assets created during Phase-I 
99.4 pc timely payment of wages
89 pc active job seekers covered under Aadhaar framework 
86 pc individual beneficiary-based projects completed

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MGNREGS Rural employment
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp