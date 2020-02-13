Odisha beats national average in rural employment

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A lead performer in many developmental interventions, the State is now ahead of national average in several indicators of MGNREGS.

“Odisha is ahead of national average in indicators like project completion, geo-tagging, timely payment of wages, individual beneficiary based projects, e-payment and employment generation,” said Director, Special Projects, Rajesh Prabhakar Patil.

Progress of MGNRGES projects in the State was reviewed at a governing body meeting of MGNREGS Society under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here on Wednesday.

Around 91 per cent of the projects sanctioned up to FY 2018-19 have been completed against the national average of 89.5 per cent. Similarly, 95 pc of the assets created under MGNREGS during Phase-I and 84 pc under Phase-II have been geo-tagged against the national average of 91 pc and 79 pc respectively, Patil said.

On timely payment of wages, the State’s achievement was 99.4 pc against the national average of 96.5 pc. Completion of individual beneficiary based projects also has gone up to 86 pc against national average of 68 pc. While 89 pc of the active job seekers are covered under Aadhaar framework with wage payment in digital platform, the national average is 74 pc

.Patil said the percentage of mandays created in the State is 85 pc of the approved labour budget against the national average of 79.6 pc. In the current fiscal, 844.92 lakh mandays have been generated by January 20 which is 14.67 lakh more than the person days created during 2018-19.

The Chief Secretary directed the departments to take up more need-based projects in convergence with MGNREGS.It was decided to take up more projects in sectors like agriculture, horticulture, rural housing, land development, rural sanitation, plantation, seedling raising, rural parks, livelihood enhancement, water harvesting, pond development.

Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj department, DK Singh said Odisha is a leading State when it comes to convergence with other projects. Effective convergence has been made in the projects like green fencing, nutri-garden and plantation in anganwadi centres, establishment of panchayat library, building of GP building, beautification of multi-utility tanks, intercropping, fodder cultivation, construction of cattle shed and land development.

