Rs 200 crore CTTC to come up at Rourkela

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi on Wednesday said a Central Tool Room-cum-Training Centre (CTTC) will be set up in Rourkela at a cost of Rs 200 crore. Land for the project will be provided by the State Government.The Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises informed this after his meeting with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Loka Seva Bhavan here. This was Sarangi’s first official meeting with Naveen after taking charge as Union Minister.

“The proposed CTTC will have four extension centres in Berhampur, Keonjhar, Kalahandi and Balasore and each will cost Rs 20 crore. While proposals for two have been sent, the third is in process,” Sarangi said.

He said the proposal for Balasore has not been sent even if the land has been identified. “Odisha Government is requested to provide land to the CTTC extension centres to be set up at Balasore, Berhampur, Keonjhar and Kalahandi,” Sarangi tweeted.

The Ministry, he said, has also decided to set up 45 MSME clusters in Odisha. Sarangi, who is also in-charge of Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, said it has been decided to take up pisciculture in 6,700 acres of unused land in coastal districts. “I have taken up the matter with the Chief Minister and he has agreed,” he added.

The Union Minister also indicated that something big is planned for Koraput district. This he said in response to a tweet of Congress MP from Koraput Saptagiri Ulaka who requested Sarangi to do something for the district. “Dear @pcsarangi bhai - Plan something for undivided Koraput districts,” Ulaka said in his twitter handle. Sarangi responded saying, “Yes. Something big is underway of course. Credible plans are prepared for Koraput and adjoining districts. It will be known to all of you soon.”