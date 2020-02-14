Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Glaring time gap exposes Bhubaneswar's ‘death in ambulance’ controversy claims

The ambulance did not pass via AG Square and travelled on the route behind Bhubaneswar Club and exited near the Governor’s House.

Published: 14th February 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

File image of an ambulance used for representational purpose only.

File image of an ambulance used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ‘death in ambulance’ controversy in the City deepened on Thursday as the CCTV footage of the vehicle’s travel revealed that it reached the destination in 20 minutes against the claim of one hour and 20 minutes!After scanning the CCTV footage of the entire stretch covered by the ambulance carrying five-year-old Pratik from Capital Hospital to KIMS on Tuesday, the police found that the emergency vehicle reached the private healthcare institution in 20 minutes. It has put the claims of travel time of 1 hour and 20 minutes in question.

The ambulance did not pass via AG Square and travelled on the route behind Bhubaneswar Club and exited near the Governor’s House. Sources said the emergency vehicle crossed Governor’s House at about 10.01 am, crossed 120 Battalion at 10.02 am, Nalco Square at 10.10 am and reached KIMS at 10.19 am.
“During peak traffic time at 7 pm, a vehicle can cover the said distance in 40 minutes. So, the allegation that the ambulance took over an hour to reach Patia when the traffic density is least during noon is not reasonable,” a police officer said.

Sources said the police verified the CCTV footage at Nalco Square between 10 am and 1 pm and found that about eight ambulances travelled on the stretch on Tuesday without facing any traffic congestion.
The ambulance carrying the boy was not a Government vehicle and was not equipped with the necessary life support systems, they added. Pratik was being rushed to the private hospital at Patia after his condition deteriorated. The doctors had referred him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack but the family chose to move him to the private hospital in the city to save time. However, he could not be saved. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
death in ambulance
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp