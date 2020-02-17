CHSE to revise Plus II examination centre list

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of allegation of kickback in finalisation of centres for Plus II examination, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Sunday decided to revise the centre list and remove all higher secondary schools where irregularities were reported during examination last year.

The council in a meeting at its headquarters here decided to change at last 20 examination centres where allegations of irregularities were reported last year. The final notification regarding examination centres is expected to be published on Monday.

This will put an end to the ongoing dispute over finalisation of Plus II examination centres, CHSE officials said.

Though the number of examination centres will remain unchanged, some new higher secondary schools will be added to the list by eliminating some old ones, they added.

The move came after Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja and BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty during a general body meeting of the council recently alleged that there has been kickback for finalisation of centres for Plus II examination.

Raising concern over the issue, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) had also asked the CHSE to take necessary measure and clarify the matter to it by February 18. The OHRC order will be complied within two days, the officials said.

Saluja, who was present at the meeting on Sunday, welcomed the move stating that it will make the examination process more transparent.

The Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha, who had moved OHRC over the matter and also sought a Vigilance probe into it, reiterated its demand.

Mahasangha chairman Basudev Bhatt said the matter needs to be properly investigated.