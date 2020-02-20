Fraudster arrested for promising jobs to aspirants in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man was arrested for cheating two persons with job promises at Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Capital Hospital here.

The accused Sangram Kesari Ray of Jagatsinghpur district had opened a fake account on an online platform and invited resumes to provide jobs in the city.

He managed to swindle Rs 26,000 from Kiran Nayak and Swapna Swain.

A case was registered at Badagada police station on Monday following which police released photograph of the accused on its Twitter handle to alert citizens.

Ray has criminal antecedents and had cheated people in the past also.

He was nabbed on Tuesday and incriminating articles were recovered from his possession, a police officer of Badagada police station said.