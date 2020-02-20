Plea for BPUT placement cell in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Technical students in the state have sought the intervention of Governor Ganeshi Lal for establishment of central placement cell of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) at Gandamunda in the city.

Students under the banner of All Odisha Technical and Professional Education Students’ Association met the Governor recently in this regard.

In the memorandum they stated that around Rs 159 crore was sanctioned in 2015 for development of BPUT camp office at Gandamunda in the Capital and build a central placement cell, multi-activity centre, auditorium and other facilities on the campus.

Though the DPR was prepared and Idco asked to execute the project, the work is yet to be started, the memorandum stated.

Convener of the Association Biplab Prakash Mohanty said with a large number engineering institutes in the Capital affiliated to BPUT development of the camp office and establishment of the central placement cell is highly essential to guide the students for their career.

They have also sought Governor’s intervention to ask the state government to refund the fee collected from around 40,000 engineering and professional graduates for a recruitment drive which never took place, Biplab added.