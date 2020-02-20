Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Protest by slum dwellers stalls eviction drive in Bhubaneswar  

Police convincing protestors at Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Police convincing protestors at Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An eviction drive for expansion of a road to connect Ekamra Kanan with Infocity here was called off on Wednesday following protests by slum dwellers. 

The drive was put off temporarily as it was feared that it could have led to a serious law and order problem.

The protests temporarily stalled the eviction drive at Birabasa Basti, Laxmipur Basti, Gouda Sahi Basti and Srikrishna Nagar Basti.

Though Municipal Commissioner and BDA Vice-Chairman Prem Chandra Chaudhary, Additional CP Anup Kumar Sahoo and Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath were present, the protestors, including women, continued their agitation by blocking the roads from Salia Sahi towards Nalco Square.

About eight platoons of police force and enforcement squads of BDA and BMC Squad (North Zone) were deployed at the spot.

Four JCV machines were also kept ready for the drive. 

Later, Chaudhary and Sahoo held discussions with protestors and it was agreed that around 223 families from the area will get compensation/relocation money of Rs 25,000 each and land measuring 25 x 12 feet near their slums where vacate Government land is available.

Demolition drive will be carried out once the matriculation examination gets over. However, eviction of commercial establishments will be carried out in the coming days.

The requisition for eviction was given by the Chief Engineer (Works) as construction of the 200-foot left parallel road has already been started from Infocity side and completed till Care Hospital.

From Ekamra Kanan side, the remaining two km stretch will be constructed to complete the project.

