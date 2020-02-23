Home Cities Bhubaneswar

TNIE Devi Awards: Bhubaneswar edition to celebrate women power

Presented by Dalmia Bharat Group, Bhubaneswar edition of Devi Awards will feature women leaders from various sectors who are driving the social, cultural, developmental and economic narrative.

Published: 23rd February 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Dutee Chand

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Driven by the philosophy that women form the nation’s backbone, The New Indian Express Group will honour the awe-inspiring work of 12 trailblazers at Devi Awards on Sunday.

After successfully hosting 18 editions in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Kochi, The Express will now felicitate women of substance in Odisha during its maiden show at Hotel Mayfair in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, as Chief Guest of the event, will present the awards to women who battled against all odds to ensure collective growth of the society. Editorial Director of TNIE, Prabhu Chawla, will preside over the function.

Presented by Dalmia Bharat Group, Bhubaneswar edition of Devi Awards will feature women leaders from various sectors who are driving the social, cultural, developmental and economic narrative of the State. Be it making strides in wildlife conservation or taking the Odisha cultural heritage to the world, they have exhibited the power of ‘Shakti’ with panache. They are our ‘Devis’. 

The ‘Devis’ have been selected on the basis of their contribution to their chosen line of work as well as society in general by the senior editorial team of The New Indian Express. The selection process runs true to the group’s motto of ‘Favour None, Fear None’.

As pointed out by Union Minister Smriti Irani at the 17th edition of the awards in Kolkata, women need no success mantra and they know how to succeed. TNIE believes the same. With large number of women adding up to the group’s workforce, TNIE has been recognising accomplishments of women through Devi awards since 2014.

So far, more than 150 women have been conferred with the award. Some of the previous awardees include politician Poonam Mahajan, fashion designer Masaba Gupta, boxer Nikhat Zareen, Merchant Navy captain Radhika Menon, 3000 metres steeplechase champion Sudha Singh, cultural entrepreneur Madhu Neotia, dancer and activist Alokananda Roy, among others.

In June 2018, the Thomson Reuters Foundation had ranked India as the world’s most dangerous country for women. It cited the risks that our women face from sexual violence and harassment, from cultural and traditional practices, and from human trafficking. Yet, our women persevere. With an indomitable spirit of the ‘Devi’, they march ahead to create success stories. The Devi awards salute such bravehearts and changemakers, wishing them strong wind beneath their wings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devi Awards TNIE Devi Awards Naveen Patnaik Prabhu Chawla
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp