Poultry meat, eggs safe for consumption: State government after bird-flu outbreak in Bhubaneswar

Officials said all the poultry birds within the infected zone, one km radius of the OUAT poultry farm where the flu outbreak was reported, have already been culled and safely disposed of. 

Published: 25th February 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 12:24 PM

Poultry shops remain closed after alert of bird flu alert hit Unit-8 market in Bhubaneswar

Poultry shops remain closed after alert of bird flu alert hit Unit-8 market in Bhubaneswar. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Clearing apprehension of residents about consumption of chicken and egg following bird-flu outbreak at OUAT farm herelast month, the Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services on Monday said it is safe to eat poultry meat and products after proper cooking. 

Issuing a statement in this regard, the Directorate said the apprehension is baseless as there is no restriction in consumption of poultry meet and eggs at present. “People can consume poultry meat and egg without hesitation after proper cooking as Avian Influenza (H5N1) virus dies when boiled at a temperature of 70 degree Celsius for 30 minutes,” it stated. 

Officials said all the poultry birds within the infected zone, one km radius of the OUAT poultry farm where the flu outbreak was reported, have already been culled and safely disposed of. The entire infected zone has been sanitised using disinfectants and the OUAT poultry farm sealed. Sanitisation certificate has also been issued by the Chief District Veterinary Officer on February 4. 

Besides, no more unusual death of poultry bird has been reported within the infected zone. So, there is no restriction on consumption of properly cooked poultry meet and eggs even within the zone, they said. As per standard operating procedure, no stocking or selling of poultry birds or eggs will be allowed in the infected zone for a period of three months, they added.

