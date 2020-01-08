Digital facelift for Jayadev Bhavan library in Bhubaneswar soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The four-decade-old library at Jayadev Bhavan in the City is set to go digital soon. The State Government has decided to convert it into a high-tech library with provisions of mobile application for registration and bar code entry besides digitisation of valuable books.

Set up in 1976, the library with more than 20,000 valuable books has been an important cornerstone for students community and researchers. It was recently shifted to spacious Geet Govind Sadan where 200 persons can read at a time.

Information and Public Relations Minister Raghunandan Das said over the years the library has been a favourite book hub for thousands of students, academicians, poets, political leaders, technocrats and bureaucrats. "It has to evolve as per the changing times. CCTV cameras will be installed and bar code system introduced for entry. A mobile application will be developed so that researchers and students can register their names for easy access," he said.

A decision also has been taken to set up a digital reading zone with unlimited access to thousands of best selling and reputed magazines on the library campus. Success stories of students and researchers who have earned laurels using the library will be documented and an e-catalogue prepared.

"An international gateway that provides the digital reading facility has approached us. We will take a final call on this after discussing with other players in the field soon. Once set up, students and researchers can have access to thousands of magazines and reference books under different categories," said Director of I&PR Krupasindhu Mishra.

The Minister along with department Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh and the Director visited the library and identified locations for the digital reading zone and a cafeteria. Singh has asked the authorities concerned to get all competitive magazines, newspapers and periodicals at the earliest and complete digitisation process on a war-footing. The library would also be connected with all leading e-libraries in the State for easy access by students.

Gateway to knowledge

