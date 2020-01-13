Woman meets man on dating app, accuses him of harassment

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Sunday detained five persons in connection with an online dating case. The police action came after a woman and a man filed complaints against each other.

The two had reportedly interacted on an online dating app recently and met in the city. The woman lodged the complaint alleging that the man sexually assaulted and took her obscene videos and photos in his mobile phone without her consent. On the other hand, the man alleged that he interacted with the woman on online dating app on January 2 and met her next day. On January 8, she and her two accomplices kidnapped him from Chandrasekharpur and looted money and credit card from him. They released him after the loot, the man said.

Additional CP Anup Sahoo said five persons including the man and women, who have lodged two separate complaints, have been detained. If required, they will be arrested, he said. Two separate cases have been registered and the statement of the female victim as per Section 164 of CrPC will be recorded on Monday, police said.