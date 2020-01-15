Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Beautification plan for Cuttack's Badambadi area misses second deadline

Emphasising on beautification of Badamabadi area before Durga Puja, Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena had also instructed the officials to chalk out micro plan to avoid water-logging.

Published: 15th January 2020 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Drain water overflowing at Badambadi in Cuttack

Drain water overflowing at Badambadi in Cuttack| Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The assurance of Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena to beautify Badambadi locality seems to have fallen apart with the executing authorities missing the deadline yet again.

Jena, who had visited his native city and reviewed the condition of roads and drainage system on June 7 at Bikash Bhawan had directed all line departmental officials, including Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to beautify Badambadi area before last year’s Durga Puja festival.

The Minister had directed officials to remove all encroachments, clear illegal parking on the road from Madhupatna to Badambadi and carry out necessary repair work immediately.

Emphasising on beautification of Badamabadi area before Durga Puja, Jena had also instructed the officials to chalk out micro plan to avoid water-logging on the main road in front of the bus stand and keep its entry and exit points clear and clean.

After the lapse of deadline, the CMC authorities clarified that they could not go for beautification work due to ongoing Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project carried out by OWSSB in the locality. They, however, informed that they had taken a review with OWSSB authorities who assured to complete the work and handover the area by  December 2019 for carrying out the beautification work.

But, with the agency delaying completion of work, no step has yet been taken towards beautification of the locality. Waterlogging can be seen on any day on the main road connecting the bus stand.

Apart from illegal parking of a large number of buses along both sides of the road stretching from Madhupatana to Badambadi during the idle hours, unhygienic surroundings, stench emanating not only from bus stand urinals but also from different points on both the sides of the road add woes to residents and commuters as well.

Admitting delay due to due several causes, OWSSB Project Director Basant Kumar Parida said it would require another 10 days to complete the work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Japan International Cooperation Agency Pratap Jena Cuttack Municipal Corporation Bikash Bhawan Badambadi beautification
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp