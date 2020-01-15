Bloomberg financial lab opens at Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar (XIMB) opened Odisha’s first Bloomberg financial laboratory at its campus on Tuesday. The lab has been set up in collaboration with Xavier University and global financial information and technology company Bloomberg.

Bloomberg lab provides a seamless integrated solution for realtime and historical data, market moving news and analytics to help leading business and financial professionals make better informed investment decisions.

The financial lab, also known as Bloomberg Terminal, will serve as a resource for both students and professors. It will familiarise students with tools used in financial services reinforcing classroom theory while professors can use advanced data and analytics on the Terminal to further their research.

"We are happy to partner with XIMB and offer the market-moving news and data used by the world’s leading business and financial professionals. With the training and course work offered by Bloomberg, we hope to advance the careers of students," Regional Head (South Asia) of Bloomberg Ashlesh Gosain said.

Bloomberg’s technology-based enterprise solutions allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organisations more efficiently and effectively. XIMB joined more than 800 universities worldwide with Bloomberg Terminals.

Service of the Terminal also features execution platforms for every asset class, research and a global network to communicate securely and reliably. The lab was inaugurated by Principal Secretary, Finance department Ashok KK Meena.

Among others, Vice-Chancellor of Xavier University Bhubaneswar Antony R Uvari and Registrar Prof EA Augustine were present.