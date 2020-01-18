Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Parliament panel wants more areas of Bhubaneswar in Smart City

Sarangi said drainage is also a major issue in Bhubaneswar and it will be discussed by the committee at length on Saturday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of the Standing Committee of Parliament on Urban Development on Friday said they will discuss the inclusion of more areas of Bhubaneswar in Smart City programme. Though the Capital has around 135 square km area, only around 4 square km area has been covered under the programme and it needs to be implemented in other parts of the city as well, said a member of the committee and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi.

Sarangi said drainage is also a major issue in Bhubaneswar and it will be discussed by the committee at length on Saturday. The Smart City projects need further push to ensure their timely completion, she added. Lok Sabha Member from Uttar Pradesh and committee head Jagdambika Pal said Bhubaneswar gets an annual grant of around Rs 500 crores for Smart City project and an equal amount of fund is set aside by the State Government for this purpose.

The 11-member team, which is on a two-day visit to the State, will visit Puri on Saturday and convene a review meeting on various ongoing urban development projects in the pilgrim town and other urban areas of the State.
 

