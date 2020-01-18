Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Want each officer to share game-changing idea: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Naveen administers oath to senior officers at a conference, asks them to treat people visiting any institution with dignity

Published: 18th January 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday asked senior government officials to treat people with dignity, in a professional and ethical manner. Administering oath to senior officers at the Senior Officers Conference at the new convention centre of Lok Seva Bhawan here, Naveen said “People are the soul of democracy. Every institution in a democracy is for the people created by their money to empower and serve them. People are the masters and those who work are paid by them. Every person visiting any institution will be treated with dignity and his issues have to be treated in a professional and ethical manner.” 

Stating that the spirit behind governance is reflected in the preamble of Mo Sarkar, Naveen said 
“People are the masters and those who work are paid by the people.” He asked each one of the officials to share a transformational game-changing idea with him directly. “The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) will coordinate this,” he said. Stating that officers are the drivers of this transformation agenda, the Chief Minister hoped that the conference will be of immense help for them.

“I have a family of four and a half crore people of Odisha. With their blessings, I am serving them for the last 20 years. I want our children to have a quality education, our brothers and sisters to have good jobs and our elders to have good health care facilities,” Naveen said. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Finance minister Niranjan Pujari, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi and Minister for Mines Prafulla Mallick also addressed the administrators.

The Chief Minister also heard the suggestions by Collectors’ groups in the course of their presentation on governance issues. They also highlighted governance challenges at the district level.In his address, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy advised civil servants to turn themselves into professionals through constantly upgrading their skills and knowledge. The principles of 5T and Mo Sarkar require civil servants to be more proactive, responsive and accountable, Tripathy said and added the Government has resolved to reward outstanding performances on ‘out of turn basis’.

The conference was organised in 10 sessions, including inaugural and valedictory. Five sessions each were held during the first and halves of Day-1, wherein groups of principal secretaries and secretaries shared their experiences and observations. Five groups of Collectors presented their collective thoughts, ideas and suggestions on different topics.Day two will be for outdoor and off-site learning solutions at the eco-retreat camp at Konark. They would have field-level experience sharing and motivational talks on citizen centric governance, people’s empowerment and ethical service delivery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Senior Officers Conference Naveen Patnaik Odisha CM
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp