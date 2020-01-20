Home Cities Bhubaneswar

E-checkpost portal for online road tax in Odisha

Behera said the vehicle owners of other states can pay the tax online through the portal and download the permit instantly before entering Odisha.

Published: 20th January 2020 11:04 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera on Sunday launched e-check-post for payment of tax online. The portal was launched during the closing ceremony of Road Safety Week.

Behera said the vehicle owners of other states can pay the tax online through the portal and download the permit instantly before entering Odisha.

“Vehicle owners can log on to the e-Checkpost portal from www.parivahan.gov.in and deposit tax. The system will prevent them from visiting transport offices,” he said.

After abolition of border checkposts, the e-Checkpost system has been introduced under the 5T charter of the State Government to improve ease of getting the permit for outside State vehicles and to have a better user experience.

Behera said officials have been asked to be more strict in implementing the new traffic rules to increase the level of road safety and ensure stronger punitive measures against violators from March 1 once the relaxation period is over in February.

Ruling out any possibility of reduction in fines imposed under the Act, he said helmet for pillion rider and rear seat-belt in four-wheelers will be mandatory too. Behera had been to New Delhi recently to attend a meet of State Transport Ministers and officials.

“Measures taken by the States to reduce road accidents and streamline traffic were discussed at length,” he said. 

