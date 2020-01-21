Miscreants vandalise medicine store in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In late night raid, two miscreants barged into a 24x7 medicine store near All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday , ransacked the shop and assaulted its staff. In the CCTV footage of the incident which went viral on social media, one of the hooligans can be seen breaking the store’s glass door and threatening its staff.

"The store was opened about five months back as there were no day and night medicine shops between Baramunda and Jagamara. After the incident, we are planning to close the store at night," said shop owner Deepak Routray.

Routray said two persons came to the shop at about 2 am and broke the glass door. Of the three staff present in the shop, two of them sustained injuries. "I think they wanted to intimidate us, so that we oblige to their demands in future," he added.

Routray’s brother-in-law lodged a complaint with Khandagiri police. "We are investigating whether the goons targeted the shop for any illegal gains or over past enmity. Further action will be taken accordingly," Khandagiri police said. The incident comes days after a mob vandalised over 40 makeshift shops at Unit-II market here and left some shopkeepers injured.