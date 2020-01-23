SDJM fixes February 6 date for hearing Sikh man case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly a week after a Sikh man was attacked in broad daylight near his apartment, the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Court here on Wednesday took cognizance of the assault and asked the three accused to appear in person on February 6. The court fixed provisions under Sections 294, 323, 325, 341, 506 and 34 of IPC against three accused, including Deepak Jena, son of a former corporator. As the case is registered under Section 325 (whoever voluntarily causes grievous hurt), the accused are liable for imprisonment up to seven years. Section 325 of IPC is not lenient as is mistakenly being believed, said a senior police officer.

While under Section 324 (voluntarily causes hurt by means of any instrument used as weapon of offence likely to cause death), the accused are liable for imprisonment up to three years, or with fine, or both. Under Section 294 of IPC (utterance of obscene words in public place), the accused are liable for imprisonment up to three months, or with fine, or both. Commissionerate Police had earlier said the charge sheet, which was submitted in three days, was based on all evidence related to the investigation.