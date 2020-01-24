Cuttack's SCB Medical College and Hospital quarters to be vacated by January 31 for expansion

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All the quarters in SCB Medical College and Hospital will be vacated by January 31 to pave the way for developing it into a world class institution. The work is scheduled to start in March.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting of Health and Family Welfare department on land readjustment action plan for re-development of SCBMCH. The quarters will be vacated after due enumeration by Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central Division) and District Collector, Cuttack.

Official sources said that special HRA assistance will be provided to the staff during the interim period for construction of new quarters. Besides, arrangement for shifting of various offices of Water Resources, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development departments will be coordinated by the RDC and Collector in consultation with Secretaries of departments concerned.

The State Government has asked Water Resources department to vacate and hand over six acres land in Cuttack to Works department by January 31. Secretary in Skill Development and Technical Education department has been asked to ensure handing over of the playground of Bhubanananda Orissa School of Engineering (BOSE), Cuttack to Works department by the same date.

A decision has also been taken to identify land for construction of an integrated sports complex, both for SCB and BOSE students. Official sources said that shifting of departments for Phase-II development SCBMCH will be completed by September 30, 2020. All illegal encroachments along Tala Danda canal to SCB Road will be evicted for implementation of Phase-I development work.