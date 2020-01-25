Bhubaneswar airport mishap: Airports Authority to probe collapse of Link Building Roof

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport VV Rao on Saturday said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will constitute a committee to inquire into the collapse of the Link Building Roof which claimed a worker’s life.

Meanwhile, police detained the managing director of Dilip Construction Private Limited, Dilip Khatoi, in connection with the mishap.

Sources said, he was earlier shunted out by the KIIT for the poor quality of construction work.

AAI had approved the plan of the Link Building and the tender process was initiated in 2018. The officials were expecting the construction of the two-storey building will be completed within a year and a half at a cost of about Rs 60 crore but the work is running behind the schedule.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena, who visited the spot in the night, said an inquiry into various aspects like centring-shuttering, binding strength and distance of iron rods, and others, will help in ascertaining the exact reason behind the incident.