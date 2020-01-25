Worker dies after roof collapses at Bhubaneswar airport

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: At least one worker died and another was injured after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here, police said.

The incident took place late on Friday night when the labourers were engaged in the construction of a 6,000-sq ft roof meant to link Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the airport.

The deceased has been identified as Anataryami Guru, the helper of a truck, while the injured worker is Nabakishore Swain, they said.

Around 10 other workers at the site also suffered minor injuries, a police officer said.

Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena said Guru was rescued alive after personnel of the NDRF, ODRAF and the State Fire Department cut through the concrete.

However, he succumbed to injuries in hospital.

"One person has died. The injured person is out of danger," Khurda Collector Sitanshu Rout said.

"Action will be taken against those responsible for the accident," said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu.

Meanwhile, Dilip Khatoi, the managing director of the construction company claimed that all safety measures were in place.

"The roof collapsed after the workers left the place. I am not sure how the helper of a truck came under the roof," Khatoi said.