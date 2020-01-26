Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Airport mishap: Four taken into custody

Earlier in the day, Dilip Khatei, MD of Dilip Constructions Pvt Ltd which was awarded the work in 2018 was taken into custody for questioning.

Published: 26th January 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

An injured worker being rescued from accident site on Friday night | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after roof of the under-construction `56-crore Link Building at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) came crashing down, two senior officers of Airport Authority of India (AAI) and Managing Director of the firm which was awarded contract for construction were arrested on Saturday. The site engineer of the construction firm was also taken into custody by the Commissionerate Police which booked all the four under Sections 304 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier in the day, Dilip Khatei, MD of Dilip Constructions Pvt Ltd which was awarded the work in 2018 was taken into custody for questioning. The AAI officers include Joint General Manager Goutam Ray and Assistant General Manager Asish Sarkar. The mishap claimed life of the helper of a construction vehicle while the driver suffered serious injuries.

The incident occurred at about 11.10 pm Friday night when the roof of the building was being cast. Director of BPIA VV Rao said the AAI will constitute a committee to inquire into the collapse of the link building roof. “All the labourers had left when a part of the concrete slab caved in. However, one person got trapped and another managed to escape.

AAI will form a committee and its members will arrive here soon to investigate the matter,” he added. The AAI had approved plan of the link building and the tender process was initiated in 2018. The project is being carried out at a cost of about `56 crore and the deadline of the construction is October.

Airport collapse: Four handcuffed

However, so far, construction work of only `3 crore has been completed. Cost of the slab which collapsed has been estimated at `20 lakh.Preliminary investigation revealed that scaffolding used for casting of the roof was faulty. Both iron and wooden planks were used which led to weakening of joints of the centering and shuttering structures.

While the construction firm was expected to stick to the engineering standards, the site engineer and the two AAI officers apparently overlooked to the flawed scaffolding which led to the mishap and ended in the tragedy.In fact, Khatei’s construction firm is believed to have bagged several high-value civil work projects of the Odisha Government in Bhubaneswar as well as Puri. Police were carrying out a background check too.

Bibhuti Biswal, a contractor at the spot, said faulty centring and slab laying work might be the reason behind the roof caving in as the pillar has remained in tact. “As distance between two pillars in the structure was around 20 feet, proper centring should have been carried out and beam strength increased to ensure that the structure doesn’t remain unstable.

The roof caved in since the beams couldn’t sustain the load of concrete capping,” he added.The incident also led to a bickering between ruling Biju Janata Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party with both pointing fingers at each other. In the past, the City had witnessed the Bomikhal Flyover crumbling at least twice. It was being built by Works Department of the State Government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp