Airports Authority of India team probes Bhubaneswar airport roof collapse

Dilip Constructions MD Dilip Khatei, who was given contract, was debarred from further applying for construction work at BPIA last year due to poor performance and slow progress of projects.

Published: 28th January 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar airport

The roof of an under-construction building collapsed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A team of Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Sunday investigated the under-construction Link Building’s roof collapse incident at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here. "AAI headquarter’s Executive Director (engineering) and eastern region’s General Manager (engineering) visited the site on Sunday. They will later submit a report in this regard," an airport official said. 

Managing Director of Dilip Constructions Private Limited Dilip Khatei, who was given contract, was debarred from further applying for construction work at BPIA last year due to poor performance and slow progress of projects. "The firm was temporarily suspended after it got the contract for construction of the link building. He can not participate in fresh tender until he completes the unfinished projects," said a senior official of BPIA.

Sources said the firm has also undertaken construction work of the canopy, which was damaged during cyclone Fani last year, and ATC Tower-cum-Technical Block.Meanwhile, officials of PWD and the State Forensic Science Laboratory visited the accident site and collected the samples. 

Niranjan targets Centre

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik targeted the Centre over the incident and alleged that such construction companies have always managed to escape punishment as they are protected by the powers-that-be.Warning the State Government, Patnaik said it has to remain careful as the company has taken up a number of repair works in Jagannath temple at Puri.“Leave alone Odisha, there is a rule of contractors in the country now,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra alleged that the construction firm has been awarded several contracts, including Puri and construction of a new bus terminal at Haladipadar in Berhampur despite a poor track record. “Despite the company’s poor track record, why was it awarding the contract,” he questioned and demanded a high-level probe to unravel the truth.

