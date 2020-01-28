Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Amid coronavirus threat, state seeks strong thermal screening at Bhubaneswar airport

The Health department has also asked all District Headquarters Hospitals to take required measures in this regard.

Published: 28th January 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers from a Malayasia flight undergo screening at the airport in Bhubaneswar on Monday

Passengers from a Malayasia flight undergo screening at the airport in Bhubaneswar on Monday. (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government on Monday requested the Centre to strengthen screening facility for Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) at Biju Patnaik International Airport as it has direct flight connectivity to Malaysia where three positive cases have been reported.

Bracing up for any possible outbreak of Coronovirus cases in the City, the government has also requested the Centre for a thermal screening facility at the airport where eight persons were examined at the medical inspection and isolation room set up at Terminal II.

Informing mediapersons about the precautionary measures taken by the Government, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Nikunja Bihari Dhal said special wards have been set up at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, VIMSAR Burla, Capital Hospital-Bhubaneswar and District Headquarters Hospital, Jharsuguda. AIIMS Bhubaneswar also has the facility.

The Health department has also asked all District Headquarters Hospitals to take required measures in this regard. Paradip Port authorities have  been asked to remain alert, Dhal said, adding Jagatsingpur Collector and CDMO have been advised to visit Paradip Port to review the preventive measures at the place.

Meanwhile, the Government has advised people not to panic. "People should not panic as no confirmed case of Coronavirus has been reported in the country. The State Government is also taking adequate precautionary measures," Dhal said.

The Health department has instructed Hotel & Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) to furnish details about guests from abroad staying in their facilities, especially those who have come from China, immediately. It has also asked citizens to observe personal hygiene. The Government has convened a meeting with CDMOs on Tuesday to discuss on preventive measures against nCoV. The State’s action for Coronavirus comes after its outbreak in Wuhan in Hubei province of China.

Special ward opened at SCB Medical College and Hospital for coronaviirus treatment

CUTTACK: The SCB Medical College and Hospital authorities have opened a special isolated ward on 4th floor of eye department building for treatment of coronavirus cases. "While eight ICUs and 40 beds have been allotted, three teams of doctors deployed for treatment of patients at the special ward," said SCBMCH Emergency Officer Dr Bhubanananda Moharana.

While Head of Pulmonary Medicine department Prof MR Patnaik has been appointed nodal officer of the ward, doctors of Medicine and Anesthesia departments directed to provide treatment, he added. Besides, two nurses, two attendants, two sweepers and two security guards have been alerted to perform their duties at the special ward in three shifts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virus Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Bhubaneswar Coronavirus Biju Patnaik International Airport Bhubaneswar airport screening
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp