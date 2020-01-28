Amid coronavirus threat, state seeks strong thermal screening at Bhubaneswar airport

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday requested the Centre to strengthen screening facility for Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) at Biju Patnaik International Airport as it has direct flight connectivity to Malaysia where three positive cases have been reported.

Bracing up for any possible outbreak of Coronovirus cases in the City, the government has also requested the Centre for a thermal screening facility at the airport where eight persons were examined at the medical inspection and isolation room set up at Terminal II.

Informing mediapersons about the precautionary measures taken by the Government, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Nikunja Bihari Dhal said special wards have been set up at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, VIMSAR Burla, Capital Hospital-Bhubaneswar and District Headquarters Hospital, Jharsuguda. AIIMS Bhubaneswar also has the facility.

The Health department has also asked all District Headquarters Hospitals to take required measures in this regard. Paradip Port authorities have been asked to remain alert, Dhal said, adding Jagatsingpur Collector and CDMO have been advised to visit Paradip Port to review the preventive measures at the place.

Meanwhile, the Government has advised people not to panic. "People should not panic as no confirmed case of Coronavirus has been reported in the country. The State Government is also taking adequate precautionary measures," Dhal said.

The Health department has instructed Hotel & Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) to furnish details about guests from abroad staying in their facilities, especially those who have come from China, immediately. It has also asked citizens to observe personal hygiene. The Government has convened a meeting with CDMOs on Tuesday to discuss on preventive measures against nCoV. The State’s action for Coronavirus comes after its outbreak in Wuhan in Hubei province of China.

Special ward opened at SCB Medical College and Hospital for coronaviirus treatment

CUTTACK: The SCB Medical College and Hospital authorities have opened a special isolated ward on 4th floor of eye department building for treatment of coronavirus cases. "While eight ICUs and 40 beds have been allotted, three teams of doctors deployed for treatment of patients at the special ward," said SCBMCH Emergency Officer Dr Bhubanananda Moharana.

While Head of Pulmonary Medicine department Prof MR Patnaik has been appointed nodal officer of the ward, doctors of Medicine and Anesthesia departments directed to provide treatment, he added. Besides, two nurses, two attendants, two sweepers and two security guards have been alerted to perform their duties at the special ward in three shifts.