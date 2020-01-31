Monica appointed FICCI State chairperson

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sambad Group Managing Director Monica Nayyar Patnaik has been appointed chairperson of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Odisha State Council.Monica becomes the first media and entertainment industry executive to assume a leadership position in the State chapter of the industry body. Prior to this, she held the post of Co-chair of Odisha State Council, 2019-20.

President of FICCI Dr Sangita Reddy in a written communique thanked Monica for her support and guidance, besides inviting her to take up the responsibility of chairing the State Council. “I look forward to work with the Chambers in the new capacity.

I would work along with the team of FICCI for strengthening its presence in the State,” Patnaik said.Earlier, she was appointed national governing body member of FICCI- Media and Entertainment Skills Council in 2012. She also served on the governing body of Association of Radio Operators of India.