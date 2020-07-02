STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar man fined Rs 7,000 for inviting guests for 'Griha Pravesh' amid COVID-19 threat

Surendra Sarab, of Azad Nagar in Sundarpada, organised the housewarming ceremony and made arrangements for 200 guests.

People eating from a roadside eatery at Bapuji Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A man in the Capital had to cough up Rs 7,000 fine for inviting guests to a Griha Pravesh function in violation of COVID-19 guidelines. Surendra Sarab, of Azad Nagar in Sundarpada, organised the housewarming ceremony and made arrangements for 200 guests.

Receiving information, a joint enforcement team of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) reached his residence and vacated the place. A large number of guests were present in the house when the enforcement team arrived.

"The event was immediately stopped and guests present at his residence were asked to leave. He was fined Rs 7,000," said BDA liaison officer Subhransu Mohanty. Mohanty said no social gathering has been allowed in the city due to COVID-19 outbreak. "We had also sealed a Kalyan Mandap in Nayapalli on Tuesday for allowing a marriage function in violation of the COVID norms," he said.

Earlier, the enforcement team collected Rs 5000 fine from Max store at Ashok Nagar for not ensuring social distancing among customers. Shree leathers and Panda Enterprise were also fined Rs 3000 and Rs 2000 respectively on similar ground.

Two hotels at Naharkanta were fined Rs 5000 each for serving food to people within the premises. A gym at Jagamohan Nagar was sealed for operating illegally in violation of COVID-19 guidelines. 

