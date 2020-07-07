STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police plan lane-driving between Twin Cities

The extreme left lane will be meant for twowheelers, middle would be for heavy vehicles including buses, and extreme right will be for cars.

Published: 07th July 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To reduce mishaps and cut down on travel time, the Commissionerate Police has proposed to implement ‘lane driving’ on National Highway-16 connecting the Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. It has submitted a proposal to the Home department to segregate vehicles on the NH lanes as per speed limit. The NH-16 is a six-lane highway with three lanes each sides. Traffic wing of Commissionerate Police has suggested to fix a 40 km-60 km/ hr speed for the left lane, 60 km/hr for the middle and 60 km-80 km/hr for the right lane of the highway between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

The extreme left lane will be meant for twowheelers, middle would be for heavy vehicles including buses, and extreme right will be for cars. As per Commissionerate Police’s current regulations, speed limit is fixed as per the vehicle type. Fourwheeler and heavy vehicle drivers are not allowed to go beyond 70 km/hr between Palasuni bridge and Balikuda stretch while two and three-wheelers are not allowed to drive over 50 km/hr. Per-lane speed limit will help the commuters to reduce their travel time between the Twin City. If approved, the Traffic wing has planned to implement the proposal in three stages.

The first stage will include marking lanes with thermoplastic paint, install signage, and gantries in every 2 km on the highway. In the second stage, bollards will be installed near the gantries at five locations for physical segregation of the commuters, while the third stage will include enforcement. The proposal is based on global best practices and will reduce accidents on the highway.

“The objective behind the plan is to discourage commuters from driving in a serpentine manner and over-taking dangerously. We are hopeful that if the plan is approved and executed, it will reduce road accidents on the highway to a great extent,” said Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath. Last year, 354 motor vehicle accidents were reported in Bhubaneswar and 239 in Cuttack between January and July.

SPEED LIMIT

Two-wheelers on extreme left lane: 40 km/hr to 60 km/hr speed
Heavy Vehicles on middle lane: 60 km/hr
Cars on extreme right lane: 60 km/hr to 80 km/hr 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lane driving proposal Bhubaneswar-Cuttack lane driving NH-16 Bhubaneswar Police Commissionerate
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp