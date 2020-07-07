Officials to carry out serological survey in Bhubaneswar this week

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Serological survey to detect antibodies against novel coronavirus is expected to start in the State Capital by the end of this week. It involves testing blood serum for antibodies which will help determine if a person is Covid infected and has had any such infections in the past. Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the civic body will conduct 2,000 to 2,500 tests among targeted groups and for the purpose, a micro-plan is being worked out.

“We will find out places where the tests will be conducted and form teams to assist health officials and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in carrying out the exercise,” he said. The survey, which was earlier carried out in Puri, would be completed in three days. Meanwhile, the BMC Commissioner said there is no decision yet on extended lockdown in the Capital. He refused to comment on the matter and said State Government will take a decision after reviewing the situation. Earlier, it was speculated that the civic body may impose an extended shutdown, similar to Cuttack.

The Covid tally in the city touched 450 after 17 new positive cases were detected in the last 24 hours. The cases include 10 local contacts from Dumduma Raghunath Nagar slum, Patia village, BJB Nagar Panitanki slum, Andharua Daspur, Satabdi Nagar, Chakeisiani, a private hospital and a central government hospital. Two frontline workers of a Covid hospital have also been infected along with five persons who were in home quarantine. What remains a cause of concern are the three cases from BJB Nagar slum, Daspur and Satabdi Nagar whose source of infection is yet to be ascertained.