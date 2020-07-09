STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar social activist dies by suicide as he jumps infront of train

Although he assured them that he would leave in some time, the activist allegedly ended his life between 8 pm and 9 pm by jumping in front of a train.

Representational image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The city-based social activist and motivational speaker, who allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, was last seen sitting alone at the Lingaraj railway station before taking the extreme step.

Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday informed that two passersby of a nearby slum approached the activist when they found him sitting alone in a dark place at the railway station and asked him what he was doing there.

Although he assured them that he would leave in some time, the activist allegedly ended his life between 8 pm and 9 pm by jumping in front of a train.

GRP further said that he allegedly had an argument with his wife on Monday evening following which, she left the house for sometime.

However, the woman tried to contact her husband after a while but she could not as he had left his mobile phone in his house.

On the day, SP Railways (Cuttack) Ashok Kumar Biswal, visited the spot from where the activist’s body was recovered, his rented accommodation at Sundarpada and the shelter home, which he had opened for elderly people.

Police said the activist had hinted in his personal diary about his intentions to take the extreme step.

He had informed the colleagues of his NGO that he had signed a cheque and requested them to utilise the amount for the old age home in Sundarpada.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

