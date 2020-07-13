Cuttack: Baby dies in SCB Hospital's isolation ward, parents abandon body

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: IN a shocking incident, parents of a year-old boy, who died due to complications not related to COVID-19 at SCB Medical College and Hospital’s isolation ward here on Saturday, abandoned the body. When the hospital staff searched for the kin, they couldn’t find anyone and informed local police.

Suspecting coronavirus infection, long process for testing, discharging and disposal protocols, the parents are believed to have left the body of their son at the hospital. The couple hailing from Balangir district had brought their son in a critical condition to SCBMCH a few days back.

The hospital authorities admitted him to isolation ward as per protocol where he was undergoing treatment in the ICU. However, the boy succumbed to his illness on Saturday following which the parents left the hospital leaving the authorities in a quandary.

Later, the local police outpost was informed and swab sample of the deceased was sent for COVID test. The test report is awaited for further action, hospital authorities said. As many as three patients, including the baby, had succumbed to their illness at the isolation ward on Saturday. The two others' swab reports have tested negative.

Non-COVID deaths on rise

A rise in non-COVID deaths in isolation ward of the hospital has raised concern among patients and health experts. At least five patients, including two children, perished at the ward in last 48 hours. The total number of deaths at the isolation ward now stands at 60. While swab samples of all 60 deceased are said to have tested negative for COVID-19, cause of death is yet to be ascertained.