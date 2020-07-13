STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Cuttack: Baby dies in SCB Hospital's isolation ward, parents abandon body

The couple hailing from Balangir district had brought their son in a critical condition to SCBMCH a few days back.

Published: 13th July 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

SCB Medical College and Hospital (File Photo |EPS)

SCB Medical College and Hospital (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: IN a shocking incident, parents of a year-old boy, who died due to complications not related to COVID-19 at SCB Medical College and Hospital’s isolation ward here on Saturday, abandoned the body. When the hospital staff searched for the kin, they couldn’t find anyone and informed local police.

Suspecting coronavirus infection, long process for testing, discharging and disposal protocols, the parents are believed to have left the body of their son at the hospital. The couple hailing from Balangir district had brought their son in a critical condition to SCBMCH a few days back.

The hospital authorities admitted him to isolation ward as per protocol where he was undergoing treatment in the ICU. However, the boy succumbed to his illness on Saturday following which the parents left the hospital leaving the authorities in a quandary.

Later, the local police outpost was informed and swab sample of the deceased was sent for COVID test. The test report is awaited for further action, hospital authorities said. As many as three patients, including the baby, had succumbed to their illness at the isolation ward on Saturday. The two others' swab reports have tested negative.

Non-COVID deaths on rise

A rise in non-COVID deaths in isolation ward of the hospital has raised concern among patients and health experts. At least five patients, including two children, perished at the ward in last 48 hours. The total number of deaths at the isolation ward now stands at 60. While swab samples of all 60 deceased are said to have tested negative for COVID-19, cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SCB Medical College Cuttack baby deaths Cuttack dead infant Cuttack infant abandoned
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp