77-yr-old from Ganjam denied admission by three Bhubaneshwar hospitals

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In another shocking incident, a 77-year-old man from Berhampur reportedly died in an intensive care ambulance as three hospitals of the Capital refused to treat him citing non-availability of bed in their isolation wards. The desperate family members could not succeed in admitting him even after making efforts for over three hours. This despite Government’s caution to private hospitals of stern action if there is delay in providing critical services to patients for fear of contracting coronavirus infection.

It also advised hospitals to not insist on a Covid-19 test for all the patients coming to their hospitals. In this case, the patient’s fault was he from Ganjam. The 77-yearold Narasinga Kundu, a resident of Tulasi Nagar 6th Line in Berhampur, had suffered a brain stroke about 15 days back and was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. Narasinga’s family members said that the hospital officials asked them to take him to a healthcare facility in Bhubaneswar or Visakhapatnam. The patient’s health condition deteriorated two to three days back and he was unable to speak. Narasinga’s elder son Chaitanya Kundu and younger son Babbu along with their mother and one of their friends, Gopal Choudhury, left from Berhampur in an intensive care ambulance at 8 am on Monday and reached the State Capital after 11 am.

They first took the patient to a private hospital in the Capital where he was treated about six months back when he suffered brain stroke for the first time. “We reached the hospital around 11.15 am. However, on coming to know that we have come from Ganjam, they became reluctant to admit the patient,” alleged Gopal. He said the hospital officials told them that their isolation wards are full and can not admit the patient.

After over an hour, they took Narasinga to another hospital and they witnessed a similar behaviour there too. “The hospital officials’ behaviour was inappropriate after they came to know that we had come from Berhampur. They said their isolation wards are full,” said Gopal. Narasinga’s family members then made a third attempt and took him to another hospital. The hospital’s staff reportedly told them that they cannot admit a patient before conducting his/her Covid-19 test. “We were making all efforts to get the patient admitted. However, he passed away inside the ambulance after 2 pm,” said Gopal. They later left with the body and reached Berhampur at about 7 pm.