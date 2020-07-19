STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Safety precautions go for a toss at swab collection centres in Bhubaneswar

A few chewing ‘gutkha’ refused to give away the irksome habit of copious spitting.

Published: 19th July 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS

Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Hung inside the swab collection centre set up by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in City’s Saheed Nagar on Saturday, a poster read: ‘precaution is better than cure!” 
But not everyone present at the centre was as cautious as the situation would have demanded them to be. Despite being direct contacts of Covid patients, a few ‘overconfident’ people chose to compromise the precautionary measures as they waited for their turn.

People waiting for their turn at
Sahid Nagar swab collection centre

Norms of social distancing were being violated for around three hours inside the centre’s ventilated hall. Some participants, who objected to such violations, felt as if they have come to cast votes or collect ration. “Some people would lean over the other person’s shoulder standing in a queue to hear Covid tales or discuss mismanagement. Growing restless for having to wait, they would come close to the person standing in front - as if the move would ensure speedy collection of the swab,” said one.

In fact, it was practically impossible to maintain the prescribed two metre distance between two persons standing in the queue of at least 30 people, covering the entire length of an asymmetrical room. Not just the rule of gap, but also the norm of masking was taken for granted.  A few had loosely tied handkerchiefs around their mouth, sparing the nose for ‘some fresh air.’ At times, the ‘trusted guard’ (the handkerchief) slipped off its owner’s mouth as he or she engaged in conversations to make the wait ‘easier’ and ‘entertaining.’

A few chewing ‘gutkha’ refused to give away the irksome habit of copious spitting. As they spitted out of the hall’s window, there wasn’t any sign of fear or guilt-forget awareness! All such activities went on as the volunteers conducting the tests were jotting down details of people to be tested in an adjacent room. Entry of outsiders was banned in this room. The volunteers, who left it all on people’s conscience and judgement, would occasionally come to caution people but only while recording videos of the centre. There wasn’t anyone assigned at the entry point to check whether people wore masks correctly or queued up as per social distancing norms. 

“We have been telling them to maintain social distance and wear mask. What can we do if people don’t obey the norms?” replied a volunteer, when asked about the violations. The violations were at peak when people had to wait for the health worker to change his PPE kit. For safety purpose, he changed gears after each batch of 30. The sanitation worker would spray disinfectant on the chairs placed at the waiting hall after each round of collection. He also requested people to not exchange chairs.

Alas! The requests yielded no results. People kept changing chairs sans any fear. However, the volunteers or BMC officials refuted such allegations. Amidst all this, the dilemma to get tested continued. The camp where 100 names were listed for sample collection by the civic body, sources revealed that 98 had turned up. There also last minute additions in the list of direct contacts who had not admitted about their links with positive patients while officials conducted surveillance. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp