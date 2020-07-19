STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unhygienic, unattended: Covid patients’ alleged ordeal goes viral

They alleged that the hospital lacks adequate equipment and sanitation facilities that may lead to other infections even if they are cured of coronavirus.

Published: 19th July 2020 10:31 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  While the State Government claims to have set up Covid Care Centres and Covid hospitals replete with all facilities, plight of patients kept under poor conditions at hospitals have come to light. In a video that has gone viral on social media, patients of a Covid hospital at Berhampur complained about unhygienic, inhospitable condition and lack of amenities at the facility. They alleged that the hospital lacks adequate equipment and sanitation facilities that may lead to other infections even if they are cured of coronavirus.

“The administration is bringing us to the hospital only to show that everybody is taken care of. But there is not adequate number of toilets, nor is safe drinking water available. We may recover from corona, but will definitely end up with urine infection as the toilets are not cleaned regularly. The quality of food is substandard. Covid patients are supposed to be provided with nutritious food to boost their immunity,” said a woman patient.

Another patient said the rooms are not cleaned. “Doctors do not come for daily rounds. Instead of sitting at one room, they should come to the patients and check whether the medication is right. We are being provided medicines without prescription. Which protocol are they following?” asked the patient.

A couple of days ago, a woman patient, in a video message, had also criticised a Covid hospital at Bhubaneswar. She alleged that they were made to wait more than five hours to get into the hospital room after a tedious journey of four to five hours in an ambulance.

“After admission, there was no food, no water for several hours. When we asked, they told us that food will be served in the night. There were only two toilets for 40 patients,” she alleged. According to another patient, admitted to a Bhubaneswar-based Covid Hospital, at least 80 people are accommodated in one ward where there is no separation for women.

“Even toilets are shared by both men and women, forget cleanliness and sanitation. We have to get even warm water, disinfectant through family members,” she said. Similar complaints about lack of facilities at Covid Care Centre and Covid Care Homes set up to treat mild and asymptomatic cases are coming in.
A senior health official said, following the complaints, hospital authorities have been warned. The allegations on proper sanitation and hospital hygiene will be looked into, he added.

