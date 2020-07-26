STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

COVID-19: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation gets aggressive with tracing contacts

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the civic body is encouraging home isolation of asymptomatic cases.

Published: 26th July 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

he civic body, in the last 10 days, has allowed 167 Covid-19 patients to stay in home isolation. 

he civic body, in the last 10 days, has allowed 167 Covid-19 patients to stay in home isolation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While cases are rapidly rising in the state capital, BMC on Saturday added six more Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to its contact tracing unit for immediate tracking of persons having link with positive patients. 

Bhubaneswar COVID observer Anu Garg said while nine RRTs had been engaged for contact tracing in the BMC jurisdiction earlier, six more teams were added. With cases piling up each day, Garg said testing, community involvement, slum management, date collection and enforce measurement have been intensified. 

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the civic body is encouraging home isolation of asymptomatic cases. The civic body, in the last 10 days, has allowed 167 COVID-19 patients to stay in home isolation. 

Chaudhary said apart from increasing bed strength at hospitals by 850, the civic body has decided to set up 60-bed COVID Care Centre (CCC) in Dumduma. Corporate houses and industries were approached to help set up 250 bed CCCs, while various NGOs have expressed willingness to establish 100 bed COVID Care Homes (CCHs),” he said and added that four Resident Welfare Assocaitions including Vipul Garden Ghatikia, BMC Bhavani Enclave and Utkal Royal Residency have expressed interest in setting up 25 bed CCHs.

Religious institutions like Gurdwara, Christian association and Muslim associations have come forward and agreed to set up 200 bed CCHs in the city. As many as 114 frontline workers, including doctors, nurses, ASHA workers, anganwadi workers and sanitary staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Capital City till date. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Lockdown
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp