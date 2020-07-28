STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

HoDs of Cuttack's SCB Medical College rattled by crank, frivolous calls on telemedicine

As COVID-19 pandemic has forced severe curtailment of regular health services, departments, HoDs and senior faculty are having to deal with inane calls day and night.

Published: 28th July 2020 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

telephone

For representational purposes only.

By SN Agragami
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: "Telemedicine! ha ha ha!" was what a head of a super specialty department (HoD) of SCB Medical College and Hospital encountered, when he answered the mobile phone in the dead of the night, a few days back.

He had picked up the call in anticipation of an emergency in his department but was shocked by the crankiness of the caller and the frivolousness of the reason. "Was checking if the telemedicine service is working or not," the caller apparently told the doctor.

Another HoD went through almost the same experience with a person calling up and saying, Telemedicine, Mora poduchi (I am having a burning sensation)."

Obviously, a mischievous midnight call. But, the rattled professor is now bent upon deleting all unsaved and unnamed numbers from his phone while not picking any unknown number in the night, even though it may be from a genuine patient of his.

As COVID-19 pandemic has forced severe curtailment of regular health services and promotion of telemedicine to ensure timely medical attention to needy people, the flip side has also come along, adding more stress to the already beleaguered medical professionals.

Across departments, HoDs and senior faculty are almost wringing their hair in exasperation, having to deal with inane calls day and night. The non-clinical wings are not spared either.

The SCBMCH was, in fact, the first in State to start teleconsultations services at the start of the coronavirus spread in April. But the deluge of misdirected calls has aggravated after the State Government announced activation of telemedicine as a major mode of medical consultation by restricting OPDs and normal functions in hospitals this month.

As per the SOP issued by the Health department, the hospitals have issued dedicated telemedicine phone numbers. A caller on the number is to be attended by a responder who should forward those to the specialty doctor concerned.

Every department of SCBMCH has deputed two doctors for teleconsultation. However, the responders in many cases are giving the number of the deputed doctors directly to the caller without forwarding the call to the specialist concerned. As a consequence, the doctor is flooded with direct calls bypassing the telemedicine network.

In case of HoDs, professors and senior faculty, hospital sources said, the phone and mail directory of the SCBMCH has been leaked on social media and is going around as officially assigned HoD numbers for telemedicine consultation.Thus, in the midst of treating patients and managing their departments in these testing times, the hassles of attending to frivolous calls frequently has become too much for the department heads.

"What can we do apart from suffering the insufferable. We cannot even change our numbers," said a Professor and HoD of a super specialty department. Nodal officer of Temedicine, SCBMCH, Prof MR Patnaik, who is the HoD of Pulmonary Medicine, himself has been a victim of the unwanted development.

"In the midst of discharging duties in my department, telemedicine and COVID-19 management of which I am also the nodal officer, I am flooded with numerous unnecessary and unrelated calls. The numbers have been circulated on social media. We appeal to people to only approach through designated telemedicine numbers and not directly," he pleaded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
telemedicine SCB Medical College Telemedicine calls Telephnic treatment COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp