Actor Prakruti files cyber bullying plaint against news Both women are major and had website

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odia film actor Prakruti Mishra has lodged a complaint of harassment and defamation with the City police against a news portal. Mishra had recently posted a brand endorsement photograph on her social media accounts. While browsing her mobile phone on July 26, she found out that the website has been using the photograph to spread derogatory posts and a propaganda against her. “With an evil intention, unethical stories were published about me. The posts triggered disrespectful comments towards my family and close ones,” said the actor.

Stating that she is a professional artiste and her work includes acting, singing and endorsements, Mishra said this sort of deliberate and intentional insults will have an adverse affect on her career. “Cyber bullying is not acceptable. Due to such derogatory acts by unscrupulous persons, we are receiving several phone calls from people with an intention of troubling us mentally every day,” she added. Mancheswar police have registered a case under Section 500 of IPC and Section 67 of Information Technology Act. Investigation is on to ascertain who is running the web channel and action will be taken accordingly.