Provide ration to migrants, Govt  asks bordering districts 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has directed Collectors of bordering districts to ensure that migrant workers returning to their home states through Odisha are provided free food grains under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister R P Swain said the department has written to Collectors of 11 bordering districts of the State to provide ration for two months (10 kg rice and 2 kg dal) free of cost to migrants at border check points so that no one goes hungry during journey to their homes. The supply of free food grains is a part of the food security programme in the time of Covid pandemic.