STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Genome analysis finds B4 clade in Odisha

The initial genomes from Gujarat fell into the B clade and those were from individuals, who had travelled from Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Published: 03rd June 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

Representational image (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The first ever study by research labs in Odisha on SARSCoV2 genomes sequenced here has found prominent and distinct presence of three clades of the virus responsible for spread of Covid-19 in certain pockets of the State. The genome analysis carried out by Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) and Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) observed B4, A2 and A2a clades in the genomes extracted from samples mostly collected from Ganjam and Khurda districts.

“We initially performed whole-genome sequencing for 45 genomes and their phylogenetic clustering besides substitution analysis. As per the phylogenetic analysis, ten genomes fell into B4 clade and the rest, to A2 and A2a clades. B4 clade is mostly found in genomes sequenced in Gujarat and is the most evolved one,” said a scientist involved in the project. Of the basic 10 clades of 2019-nCoV genomes - A1a, A2, A2a, A3, A6, A7, B, B1, B2 and B4, coronavirus isolates largely cluster into six clades - A1a, A2, A2a, A3, B and B4 - in India.

“We found full coverage of genomes in 36 samples and eight to 10 per cent less coverage in nine other samples. The samples were anonymised by removing identification details of patients. The evolved B4 clade was found in samples from Ganjam which is why symptomatic cases are high in the district. The rest samples were of Tablighi Jamaat returnees besides one of foreign returned,” the scientist said. The initial genomes from Gujarat fell into the B clade and those were from individuals, who had travelled from Abu Dhabi and Dubai. B4 clade is a sub-type of the super-clade B.

Both the labs are conducting sequencing of 180 more genomes collected from samples of affected persons of different districts witnessing influx of migrants from West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra where fatality rate is higher. So, why are majority of the cases in Odisha asymptomatic? “It is more of immune-response of people than the virus clades. We have started conducting a study on the immune profile of people. We will profile the antibody and cells of patients. Hopefully, the f indings wi l l be out soon,” he added.

The research teams - led by Dr Sunil Raghav of ILS, an autonomous institution under Department of Biotechnology, and Dr Jyotirmayee Turuk of RMRC - carried out Covid-19 genome sequencing of viral strains obtained from Odisha cases. The sequence information has been submitted to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) database. “The data will be of great relevance in understanding migration of viral strain from point of origin. It will elucidate the pathotypes and provide information on diversity and virulence of the strains,” said Dr Raghav.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha genome Genome analysis B4 clade coronavirus COVID 19 cases
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp