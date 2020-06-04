STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 active COVID-19 cases in Bhubaneswar, neighbouring districts put under quarantine

The administration has declared one of the apartments in Padhan Sahi panchayat area in Jatni block, close to Sundarpada on the outskirts of the city, as a containment zone.

Published: 04th June 2020 11:34 AM

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Khurda administration will collect swab samples of all individuals quarantined at a temporary medical camp (TMC) at Mendhasala under Bhubaneswar block after two COVID-19 cases were detected from the facility on Tuesday.

Collector Sitanshu Kumar Rout said both the patients are migrants who recently returned to the district and were quarantined. As both were in the quarantine facility, samples of the other inmates will also be collected for test, Rout said adding that swab samples of people in areas close to the quarantine centre will be collected as well.

Meanwhile, the administration has declared one of the apartments in Padhan Sahi panchayat area in Jatni block, close to Sundarpada on the outskirts of the city, as a containment zone after five positive cases were reported from it in the last two days.

As per Health department statistics, 170 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Khurda district till date of which 92 are active cases while three succumbed. The rest recovered. The 92 active cases include 11 cases from Bhubaneswar, said Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

Of these 11 cases, nine have travel history and are undergoing treatment at different Covid hospitals of the city. "The neighbours of the active cases have been put under home quarantine. We are also carrying out house-to-house survey and conducting around 400 tests every day to tackle the health crisis effectively," Chaudhary said. 

The Commissioner informed that a total 2,188 persons have returned to Bhubaneswar after domestic flight operations, special train and bus services resumed. This includes 853 air travellers and 501 rail passengers. Of the total individuals who returned after their registration, 1,297 are under under home quarantine. Besides, 56 persons are staying in government quarantine centres, while 49 are lodged in paid facilities. The remaining persons have completed their quarantine period, BMC sources said. 

VIRUS UPDATE

  • 2 positive cases reported from Mendhasala TMC 

  • Apartment in Padhan Sahi panchayat in Jatni block declared containment zone

  • 170 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Khurda district so far

  • 92 active cases now, three deaths

