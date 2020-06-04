AIIMS doctor among four new Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four more Covid-19 cases were reported in Bhubaneswar on Thursday taking the total number of cases in the State Capital to 67.

Of the four fres positive cases, one came from All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Bhubaneswar where the person is a junior doctor.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation said one person tested positive during home quarantine in Dumduma as he had come in contact with a Covid-19 patient who lives in Kalinga Vihar. The fourth case was from Aiginia.

Three of the cases reported on the day are local. However, Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said there is no fear of local transmission. “As these local contacts have indirect or secondary links with the persons tested positive for the virus earlier, there is no fear of local transmission," he said.

Chaudhury also said containment zone notice is not required as none of the places have reported multiple cases. “Further contact tracing is in progress. Primary contacts and neighbours are being home quarantined and will be on active surveillance,” Chaudhary said.

The Municipal Commissioner said, 40 to 50 neighbours of the persons tested positive for the virus have been put under home quarantine and four teams have been formed to carry out surveillance for the next 14 days to know if other persons in those localities have Covid symptoms.

There are just 14 active cases at present in the city after one patient recovered last night.