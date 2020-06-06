STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: No headway in tracing source for Salia Sahi slum's COVID-19 case of pregnant woman

While all neighbours of the family of the pregnant woman have been put in home quarantine for next 14 days, the administration has hit a dead end to trace the source.

Published: 06th June 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Contact  tracing of the positive case reported from Salia Sahi - Capital’s biggest slum - has left officials of Health department and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) at their wit’s end. The pregnant lady, a Gujarat returnee, was tested positive during her delivery.

However, BMC officials said that her source of infection is yet to be known. The woman had completed quarantine period after her return from Ahmedabad in the third week of March and tested negative. Her husband and father-in-law have also tested negative. 

While all neighbours of the family have been put in home quarantine and will be under active surveillance for next 14 days, the administration has hit a dead end to trace the source. Of the 13 new cases reported in the city on Friday, six were locals. Although BMC official said the other five returned from Bhadrak and Ganjam, they failed to give details about their direct or secondary link.

A former corporator of Ward no 20 said some returned to the slum without registering themselves with the government portal. Some had even misbehaved with the ASHA workers when the latter were collecting information and asked one person to stay in quarantine facility after his return from another district, he informed. 

The increasing number of local cases has emerged as a new challenge raising questions on the effectiveness of monitoring and surveillance mechanism. Municipal Commissioner Prem Chaudhury could not be reached for his comment. However, Deputy Commissioner Subhendu Sahu said active surveillance has been expedited in the affected areas and neighbours of the affected persons put under home quarantine. 

BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner Pramod Prusty said contact tracing is in progress to find the source of infected cases. People in the slum are cooperating with the civic body during active surveillance, sample collection and sanitization, he added.   
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Salia Sahi slum Bhubaneswar COVID measures COVID19 Coronavirus Bhubaneswar slum
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp