Professors, students and professionals from Odisha develop job-hunting platform for migrants

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of professors, engineering students and industry professionals from Odisha have developed a cross-platform application to help migrant workers find jobs in different parts of the country online.

Led by IIT-Bhubaneswar Professor Debi Prasad Dogra, the group members launched the application 'Mo Sahay' (www.mosahay.org) three days back. The application acts as an interface between employers and migrant workers. It stores information about skill sets of the workers and their current health status.

"Most often, the labourers aren't able to browse through job portals to find an employment opportunity. That is why we created the application, which can be used by government and recruiters to learn about the skills of migrants are returning to the State from different parts of the country," claimed Dogra.

To simplify the registration process for the workers, who are often less educated, the application asks for only basic details like name, age, gender, mobile phone number, address and skills. In the second step of registration, the worker is asked about his health.

"At present, we have used three languages - Hindi, English and Odia - for registration of migrants. Other regional languages can also be added to the application," added Dogra.

Once the data of the migrants are stored, the group plans to share the same with recruiters and the State Government.

"With the help of artificial intelligence, we will map the skills of the registered migrants and share their data with the industries which are in need of manpower. The data will be kept secured," he added.

The application can store information about 308 skills applicable for 24 industries. The application was developed with the support from Bijay Sahoo, a senior industry professional.

The developers also comprised IIT Professor Manoranjan Satpathy, entrepreneur Suraj Kumar Gantayat, about 30 students from IIT-BBS and other universities in Odisha and other professionals.

At present, the group is in talks with CII and FICCI for collaborations. The application is not available in play store. It can be accessed from smartphones, computers and other gadgets.