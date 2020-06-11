STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Coronavirus incentive for Odisha healthcare workers 

The payment of incentive will be applicable to those contractual/outsourced staff who worked from March 1 to June 30 and have a role in Covid-19 management.

Published: 11th June 2020 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors sit outside a hospital in Bengaluru to screen patients.

For representational purposes (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   Odisha Government has decided to pay incentives to contractual, outsourced and volunteer healthcare professionals working under Health and Family Welfare department during Covid-19 pandemic except for ASHAs and outsourced staff in medical colleges.A proposal submitted by Managing Director of National Health Mission (NHM) Shalini Pandit to this effect has been approved by the Health and Family Welfare department. The incentive to be paid to the contractual, outsourced and volunteers will be equivalent to the consolidated basic remuneration of a month excluding allowances or perks or taxes, if any, given to the staff.

The payment of incentive will be applicable to those contractual/outsourced staff who worked from March 1 to June 30 and have a role in Covid-19 management.“Incentive to staff working under the schemes like Mobile Health Units, Swasthya Sanjog, Emergency Medical Ambulance Service, Frees Diagnostics, Nirmal and Swasthya Sahaya will be met from the respective scheme fund,” said a health official.The controlling authorities will decide the category of staff and their number keeping in view their role in Covid-19 management.

CGHS beneficiaries to avail Covid treatment
Union Health Ministry has directed all Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) empanelled hospitals, which are notified as Covid Hospitals by the State Government to provide treatment facilities to CGHS beneficiaries as per the norms, for all SARS-nCoV-related treatments.The direction to all empanelled healthcare organisations came following representations from the CGHS beneficiaries on the difficulties they face in availing treatment at such private hospitals and diagnostic centres. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha covid doctors Odisha heathcare workers
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp