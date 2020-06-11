Coronavirus incentive for Odisha healthcare workers 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has decided to pay incentives to contractual, outsourced and volunteer healthcare professionals working under Health and Family Welfare department during Covid-19 pandemic except for ASHAs and outsourced staff in medical colleges.A proposal submitted by Managing Director of National Health Mission (NHM) Shalini Pandit to this effect has been approved by the Health and Family Welfare department. The incentive to be paid to the contractual, outsourced and volunteers will be equivalent to the consolidated basic remuneration of a month excluding allowances or perks or taxes, if any, given to the staff.

The payment of incentive will be applicable to those contractual/outsourced staff who worked from March 1 to June 30 and have a role in Covid-19 management.“Incentive to staff working under the schemes like Mobile Health Units, Swasthya Sanjog, Emergency Medical Ambulance Service, Frees Diagnostics, Nirmal and Swasthya Sahaya will be met from the respective scheme fund,” said a health official.The controlling authorities will decide the category of staff and their number keeping in view their role in Covid-19 management.

CGHS beneficiaries to avail Covid treatment

Union Health Ministry has directed all Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) empanelled hospitals, which are notified as Covid Hospitals by the State Government to provide treatment facilities to CGHS beneficiaries as per the norms, for all SARS-nCoV-related treatments.The direction to all empanelled healthcare organisations came following representations from the CGHS beneficiaries on the difficulties they face in availing treatment at such private hospitals and diagnostic centres.