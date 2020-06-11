STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

NGT forms panel to probe into sand mining in Subarnarekha 

Sand mining covering over 26 acre was resulting in depletion of water level, change in the course of the river and obstruction of the natural flow by wooden bridges and approach road within the river

Published: 11th June 2020 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

In this file image from 2016, West Bengal mafias lift sand from Subarnarekha river bed illegally.

In this file image from 2016, West Bengal mafias lift sand from Subarnarekha river bed illegally. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint committee comprising senior Government officials to probe into allegations of indiscriminate sand mining in Subarnarekha river causing environmental degradation in Jaleswar tehsil of Balasore district.

The sand mining covering over 26 acre was resulting in depletion of water level, change in the course of the river and obstruction of the natural flow by wooden bridges and approach road within the river. Besides, villagers of Panchughanta are being exposed to severe air pollution due to transportation of excavated sand in open trucks through the village.

The direction came when the green panel was hearing an application moved by advocate Sankar Prasad Pani on behalf of Laxmidhar Pallai and two others of Panchughanta village through video conferencing on Tuesday.

The NGT’s Principal Bench of Justice SP Wangdi (Judicial Member), Dr Nagin Nanda (Expert Member) and Siddhanta Das (Expert Member) said, “Having regard to the seriousness of the allegations, we deem it essential to constitute a committee comprising District Magistrate, Balasore, the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Odisha State Pollution Control Board and Regional Office of the MoEF&CC, who shall jointly inspect the area in question, verify on the factual aspects set out by the applicant in the application.”The tribunal directed for inspection of the site within 15 days and listed the case for further hearing on July 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Subarnarekha  Odisha
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp