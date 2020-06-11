STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa HC orders compensation to burn victim

The victim had sustained grievous burn injuries in the upper body which warranted hospitalisation for more than 58 days in various hospitals.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court on Wednesday ordered payment of compensation to a victim of grievous burn injuries while rejecting the bail petition of the accused, Sanjeet Sangha. On November 7, 2019 the accused had allegedly poured petrol on a man and tossed a lighted match stick on him at Old Bank Chowk under Rairakhol police limits in Sambalpur district.

The said authority must come to the aid of the victim by disbursing reasonable sum of money commensurate with his sufferings and medical expenses as payable under the Odisha Victim Compensation Scheme, 2017”. “Accordingly, this court directs the Authority to pay the appropriate compensation to the victim within four weeks. In the event the petitioner is convicted in the present case, the trial court shall consider further compensation which could be recovered from the offender in addition to the aforesaid sum”, Justice Panigrahi said in his order.

