Bhubaneswar's COVID-19 tally crosses 100-mark

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid tally in the Capital crossed 100 mark on Thursday after two more tested positive in the last 24 hours. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation officials said a 25-year-old employee of Apollo Hospital tested positive for the virus.

He was under home quarantine as one of his relatives had travel history to Surat. Similarly, a 67-year-old man from Sriram Vihar apartment in Nayapalli tested positive.

BMC officials, however, are yet to confirm if he has been transmitted Covid-19 locally or had any travel history.

On the other hand, a 30-year-old Covid-19 patient from Kalinga Vihar area has recovered and discharged from the Covid hospital. The total number of Covid cases in the Capital now stands at 101, including 42 active and 55 recovered cases. Three have succumbed due to the disease in the City. However, of the total cases, over 38 per cent have been reported in June.

As per the statistics of BMC, 38 cases have been reported from 21 different locations of the City between June 1 and 11. The localities include Khandagiri, Aiginia, Dumduma, Nayapalli, Kalinga Vihar, Patrapada, New Forest Park area, Laxmisagar, Tankapani Road, Chintamaniswar, Old Town, Unit - IV, Salia Sahi, Gajapati Nagar, Ghatikia, Pokhariput, Patia, Damana, Chandrakesharpur, AIIMS and Apollo Hospital. ENS