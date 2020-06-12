STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar's COVID-19 tally crosses 100-mark

The Covid tally in the Capital crossed 100 mark on Thursday after two more tested positive in the last 24 hours. 

Published: 12th June 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid tally in the Capital crossed 100 mark on Thursday after two more tested positive in the last 24 hours. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation officials said a 25-year-old employee of Apollo Hospital tested positive for the virus. 

He was under home quarantine as one of his relatives had travel history to Surat. Similarly, a 67-year-old man from Sriram Vihar apartment in Nayapalli tested positive.

BMC officials, however, are yet to confirm if he has been transmitted Covid-19 locally or had any travel history. 

On the other hand, a 30-year-old Covid-19 patient from Kalinga Vihar area has recovered and discharged from the Covid hospital. The total number of Covid cases in the Capital now stands at 101, including 42 active and 55 recovered cases. Three have succumbed due to the disease in the City. However, of the total cases, over 38 per cent have been reported in June. 

As per the statistics of BMC, 38 cases have been reported from 21 different locations of the City between June 1 and 11. The localities include Khandagiri, Aiginia, Dumduma, Nayapalli, Kalinga Vihar, Patrapada, New Forest Park area, Laxmisagar, Tankapani Road, Chintamaniswar, Old Town, Unit - IV, Salia Sahi, Gajapati Nagar, Ghatikia, Pokhariput, Patia, Damana, Chandrakesharpur, AIIMS and Apollo Hospital. ENS

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Coronavirus covid 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp